Premium Nickel Resources
(OTCPK:WSCRD)
$1.9045
0.06[3.25%]
Last update: 11:23AM
Premium Nickel Resources (OTC:WSCRD), Quotes and News Summary

Premium Nickel Resources (OTC: WSCRD)

Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining

Premium Nickel Resources Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Premium Nickel Resources (WSCRD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Premium Nickel Resources (OTCPK: WSCRD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Premium Nickel Resources's (WSCRD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Premium Nickel Resources.

Q
What is the target price for Premium Nickel Resources (WSCRD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Premium Nickel Resources

Q
Current Stock Price for Premium Nickel Resources (WSCRD)?
A

The stock price for Premium Nickel Resources (OTCPK: WSCRD) is $1.9045 last updated Today at August 24, 2022, 3:23 PM UTC.

Q
Does Premium Nickel Resources (WSCRD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Premium Nickel Resources.

Q
When is Premium Nickel Resources (OTCPK:WSCRD) reporting earnings?
A

Premium Nickel Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Premium Nickel Resources (WSCRD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Premium Nickel Resources.

Q
What sector and industry does Premium Nickel Resources (WSCRD) operate in?
A

Premium Nickel Resources is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.