PT Waskita Beton Precast Tbk is engaged in concrete manufacturing. The company's reportable segments are Precast concrete; Readymix and Construction service. It generates maximum revenue from the Readymix segment. Some of its products include Reinforced Concrete Pipes; Concrete Railway; Concrete Electric Pole; Concrete Foundation Spider Web Type; Square Pile and others.

Waskita Beton Precast Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Waskita Beton Precast (WSBPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Waskita Beton Precast (OTCPK: WSBPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Waskita Beton Precast's (WSBPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Waskita Beton Precast.

Q

What is the target price for Waskita Beton Precast (WSBPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Waskita Beton Precast

Q

Current Stock Price for Waskita Beton Precast (WSBPF)?

A

The stock price for Waskita Beton Precast (OTCPK: WSBPF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Waskita Beton Precast (WSBPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Waskita Beton Precast.

Q

When is Waskita Beton Precast (OTCPK:WSBPF) reporting earnings?

A

Waskita Beton Precast does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Waskita Beton Precast (WSBPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Waskita Beton Precast.

Q

What sector and industry does Waskita Beton Precast (WSBPF) operate in?

A

Waskita Beton Precast is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.