Waterstone Financial
(NASDAQ:WSBF)
17.03
0.04[0.24%]
Last update: 9:40AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low16.91 - 17.04
52 Week High/Low15.7 - 22.74
Open / Close16.91 / -
Float / Outstanding22.3M / 23.6M
Vol / Avg.3K / 115.9K
Mkt Cap402M
P/E7.39
50d Avg. Price17.77
Div / Yield0.8/4.71%
Payout Ratio34.78
EPS0.23
Total Float22.3M

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF), Dividends

Waterstone Financial issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Waterstone Financial generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.07%

Annual Dividend

$0.8

Last Dividend

Apr 11
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Waterstone Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Waterstone Financial (WSBF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Waterstone Financial. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on May 3, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Waterstone Financial (WSBF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Waterstone Financial (WSBF). The last dividend payout was on May 3, 2022 and was $0.20

Q
How much per share is the next Waterstone Financial (WSBF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Waterstone Financial (WSBF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on May 3, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)?
A

Waterstone Financial has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Waterstone Financial (WSBF) was $0.20 and was paid out next on May 3, 2022.

