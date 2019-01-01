Wesbanco Inc is a bank holding company that offers a full range of financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking, and insurance. The company has two reportable segments: community banking and trust and investment services. WesBanco operates one commercial bank, WesBanco Bank, which runs scores of branches. Its market service area primarily includes the Rust Belt region of the United States. Commercial real estate accounts for nearly half of the bank's loan portfolio. The bank has historically grown through both organic growth and acquisitions. The bank's primary component of net revenue is net interest income.