ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Wartsila
(OTCPK:WRTBY)
1.592
00
Last update: 2:21PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.42 - 3.48
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 3B
Vol / Avg.- / 1.3K
Mkt Cap4.7B
P/E148.36
50d Avg. Price1.69
Div / Yield0.05/3.12%
Payout Ratio436.17
EPS-0.05
Total Float-

Wartsila (OTC:WRTBY), Dividends

Wartsila issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Wartsila generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.58%

Annual Dividend

$0.1077

Last Dividend

Sep 20, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Wartsila Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Wartsila (WRTBY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wartsila. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on October 12, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Wartsila (WRTBY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wartsila (WRTBY). The last dividend payout was on October 12, 2018 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next Wartsila (WRTBY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wartsila (WRTBY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on October 12, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Wartsila (OTCPK:WRTBY)?
A

Wartsila has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Wartsila (WRTBY) was $0.05 and was paid out next on October 12, 2018.

Browse dividends on all stocks.