Range
0.17 - 0.18
Vol / Avg.
3K/37.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.41
Mkt Cap
7.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.17
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
43M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Oro X Mining Corp is a gold exploration company. The projects include Coriorcco Gold project, Las Antas Gold project, and Julian project.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Oro X Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oro X Mining (WRPSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oro X Mining (OTCQB: WRPSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Oro X Mining's (WRPSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oro X Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Oro X Mining (WRPSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oro X Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Oro X Mining (WRPSF)?

A

The stock price for Oro X Mining (OTCQB: WRPSF) is $0.18007 last updated Today at 5:01:03 PM.

Q

Does Oro X Mining (WRPSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oro X Mining.

Q

When is Oro X Mining (OTCQB:WRPSF) reporting earnings?

A

Oro X Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oro X Mining (WRPSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oro X Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Oro X Mining (WRPSF) operate in?

A

Oro X Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.