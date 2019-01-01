ñol

WestRock
(NYSE:WRK)
47.42
0.02[0.04%]
Last update: 4:00PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low40.78 - 59.77
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding195.3M / 254.9M
Vol / Avg.0K / 2.6M
Mkt Cap12.1B
P/E15.96
50d Avg. Price48.44
Div / Yield1/2.11%
Payout Ratio33
EPS0.15
Total Float195.3M

WestRock (NYSE:WRK), Dividends

WestRock issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash WestRock generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.00%

Annual Dividend

$1.0

Last Dividend

May 12
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

WestRock Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next WestRock (WRK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WestRock. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on May 24, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own WestRock (WRK) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WestRock (WRK). The last dividend payout was on May 24, 2022 and was $0.25

Q
How much per share is the next WestRock (WRK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WestRock (WRK). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on May 24, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for WestRock (NYSE:WRK)?
A

WestRock has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for WestRock (WRK) was $0.25 and was paid out next on May 24, 2022.

