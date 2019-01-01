ñol

Wharf Real Est Investment
(OTCPK:WRFRF)
4.68
00
Last update: 10:02AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.18 - 6.1
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 3B
Vol / Avg.- / 5K
Mkt Cap14.2B
P/E25.33
50d Avg. Price4.84
Div / Yield0.16/3.49%
Payout Ratio93.79
EPS-
Total Float-

Wharf Real Est Investment (OTC:WRFRF), Dividends

Wharf Real Est Investment issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Wharf Real Est Investment generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Wharf Real Est Investment Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Wharf Real Est Investment (WRFRF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wharf Real Est Investment.

Q
What date did I need to own Wharf Real Est Investment (WRFRF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wharf Real Est Investment.

Q
How much per share is the next Wharf Real Est Investment (WRFRF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wharf Real Est Investment.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Wharf Real Est Investment (OTCPK:WRFRF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wharf Real Est Investment.

