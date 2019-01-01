ñol

Washington REIT
(NYSE:WRE)
24.32
-0.01[-0.04%]
Last update: 3:59PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low22.23 - 27.05
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding46.6M / 87.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 507.9K
Mkt Cap2.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price24.45
Div / Yield0.68/2.79%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.09
Total Float46.6M

Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE), Key Statistics

Washington REIT (NYSE: WRE) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
2.5B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
11.76
Price / Book (mrq)
1.61
Price / EBITDA
32.35
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
38.75
Earnings Yield
-2.59%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.92
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
15.16
Tangible Book value per share
15.16
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
551.5M
Total Assets
1.9B
Total Liabilities
551.5M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
60.46%
Net Margin
-16.16%
EBIT Margin
-4.34%
EBITDA Margin
42.1%
Operating Margin
-5.15%