Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE), Dividends

Washington REIT issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Washington REIT generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
Target’s next dividend was announced on April 27, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 21, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Washington REIT ($WRE) will be on July 6, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Washington REIT (WRE) shares by June 22, 2022
The next dividend for Washington REIT (WRE) will be on June 21, 2022 and will be $0.17
The most current yield for Washington REIT (WRE) is 2.69% and is payable next on July 6, 2022
Browse dividends on all stocks.