Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Washington REIT
The latest price target for Washington REIT (NYSE: WRE) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $27.00 expecting WRE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.02% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Washington REIT (NYSE: WRE) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Washington REIT maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Washington REIT, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Washington REIT was filed on December 1, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 1, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Washington REIT (WRE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $25.00 to $27.00. The current price Washington REIT (WRE) is trading at is $24.32, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
