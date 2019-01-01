ñol

WR Berkley
(NYSE:WRB)
70.13
0.02[0.03%]
At close: May 26
70.11
-0.0200[-0.03%]
PreMarket: 4:15PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low64.5 - 99.68
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding207.6M / 265.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.5M
Mkt Cap18.6B
P/E14.15
50d Avg. Price70.6
Div / Yield0.35/0.49%
Payout Ratio7
EPS2.13
Total Float207.6M

WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB), Key Statistics

WR Berkley (NYSE: WRB) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
19.3B
Trailing P/E
14.15
Forward P/E
18.52
PE Ratio (TTM)
14.09
PEG Ratio (TTM)
2.11
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.91
Price / Book (mrq)
2.71
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
7.07%
Price change 1 M
1.05
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.72
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
25.88
Tangible Book value per share
25.25
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
25.4B
Total Assets
32.3B
Total Liabilities
25.4B
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.57
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
20.23%
EBIT Margin
26.28%
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -