Weiqiao Textile Co Ltd produces, sells, and distributes textiles including cotton yarn, grey fabric, and denim. The company's customer base includes Futai Textile, Jinxing Textile, and Yougor Group, amongst others. Its geographical segment includes Mainland China, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, South Asia, East Asia, and Other regions. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from Mainland China. It operates in two segments. The textile products segment produces and sells cotton yarn, grey fabric, and denim. The electricity and steam segment generates electricity and steam for internal use in the production of textile products and also sale to external customers.

Weiqiao Textile Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Weiqiao Textile Co (WQTEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Weiqiao Textile Co (OTCPK: WQTEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Weiqiao Textile Co's (WQTEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Weiqiao Textile Co.

Q

What is the target price for Weiqiao Textile Co (WQTEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Weiqiao Textile Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Weiqiao Textile Co (WQTEF)?

A

The stock price for Weiqiao Textile Co (OTCPK: WQTEF) is $0.30166 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:17:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Weiqiao Textile Co (WQTEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Weiqiao Textile Co.

Q

When is Weiqiao Textile Co (OTCPK:WQTEF) reporting earnings?

A

Weiqiao Textile Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Weiqiao Textile Co (WQTEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Weiqiao Textile Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Weiqiao Textile Co (WQTEF) operate in?

A

Weiqiao Textile Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.