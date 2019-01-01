Weiqiao Textile Co Ltd produces, sells, and distributes textiles including cotton yarn, grey fabric, and denim. The company's customer base includes Futai Textile, Jinxing Textile, and Yougor Group, amongst others. Its geographical segment includes Mainland China, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, South Asia, East Asia, and Other regions. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from Mainland China. It operates in two segments. The textile products segment produces and sells cotton yarn, grey fabric, and denim. The electricity and steam segment generates electricity and steam for internal use in the production of textile products and also sale to external customers.