WPT Industrial REIT
(OTC:WPTIF)
20.10
00
At close: Oct 20
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low17.05 - 22
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 84.3M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap1.7B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS2.34
Total Float-

WPT Industrial REIT (OTC:WPTIF), Dividends

WPT Industrial REIT issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash WPT Industrial REIT generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.12%

Annual Dividend

$0.7596

Last Dividend

Jul 30
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

WPT Industrial REIT Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next WPT Industrial REIT (WPTIF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WPT Industrial REIT. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on August 16, 2021.

Q
What date did I need to own WPT Industrial REIT (WPTIF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WPT Industrial REIT (WPTIF). The last dividend payout was on August 16, 2021 and was $0.06

Q
How much per share is the next WPT Industrial REIT (WPTIF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WPT Industrial REIT (WPTIF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on August 16, 2021

Q
What is the dividend yield for WPT Industrial REIT (OTC:WPTIF)?
A

WPT Industrial REIT has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for WPT Industrial REIT (WPTIF) was $0.06 and was paid out next on August 16, 2021.

