WPT Industrial REIT (OTC:WPTIF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for WPT Industrial REIT
The latest price target for WPT Industrial REIT (OTC: WPTIF) was reported by Raymond James on August 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting WPTIF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for WPT Industrial REIT (OTC: WPTIF) was provided by Raymond James, and WPT Industrial REIT downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of WPT Industrial REIT, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for WPT Industrial REIT was filed on August 10, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 10, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest WPT Industrial REIT (WPTIF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price WPT Industrial REIT (WPTIF) is trading at is $20.10, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
