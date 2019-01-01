ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Westport Fuel Systems
(NASDAQ:WPRT)
1.17
00
At close: May 26
1.16
-0.0100[-0.85%]
PreMarket: 8:30AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.95 - 6.81
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding170.9M / 171.2M
Vol / Avg.0.8K / 2.1M
Mkt Cap200.3M
P/E8.36
50d Avg. Price1.38
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.05
Total Float170.9M

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT), Key Statistics

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
160.1M
Trailing P/E
8.36
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
25.71
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.63
Price / Book (mrq)
0.82
Price / EBITDA
5.85
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.74
Earnings Yield
11.97%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.02
Beta
1.68
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
1.43
Tangible Book value per share
1.36
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
216.7M
Total Assets
461M
Total Liabilities
216.7M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
12.97%
Net Margin
10.07%
EBIT Margin
11.3%
EBITDA Margin
15.34%
Operating Margin
-13.11%