WPP
(NYSE:WPP)
58.05
0.01[0.02%]
At close: May 26
57.84
-0.2100[-0.36%]
PreMarket: 8:53AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low54.62 - 83.7
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 218.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 182.3K
Mkt Cap12.7B
P/E17.63
50d Avg. Price63.63
Div / Yield2.11/3.64%
Payout Ratio50.69
EPS-
Total Float-

WPP (NYSE:WPP), Dividends

WPP issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash WPP generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.58%

Annual Dividend

$1.742

Last Dividend

Oct 15

Next Dividend

Jun 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

WPP Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next WPP (WPP) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on February 25, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 9, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own WPP (WPP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for WPP ($WPP) will be on July 8, 2022. Investors need to be owners of WPP (WPP) shares by June 10, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next WPP (WPP) dividend?
A

The next dividend for WPP (WPP) will be on June 9, 2022 and will be $1.25

Q
What is the dividend yield for WPP (NYSE:WPP)?
A

The most current yield for WPP (WPP) is 3.55% and is payable next on July 8, 2022

