QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/16.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
682.1K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
65M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
First Responder Technologies Inc is engaged in the development of weapons detection products and services. It is a technology development company that commercializes academic and internally developed intellectual property for use in the public safety market. The company's product portfolio includes Sentinel WiFi Concealed Detection Device; Sentinel Vision AI Open-Carry Weapons Detection and Sentinel Vision Threat Management System.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Responder Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy First Responder (WPNNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Responder (OTCPK: WPNNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Responder's (WPNNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Responder.

Q

What is the target price for First Responder (WPNNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Responder

Q

Current Stock Price for First Responder (WPNNF)?

A

The stock price for First Responder (OTCPK: WPNNF) is $0.0105 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 14:44:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Responder (WPNNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Responder.

Q

When is First Responder (OTCPK:WPNNF) reporting earnings?

A

First Responder does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Responder (WPNNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Responder.

Q

What sector and industry does First Responder (WPNNF) operate in?

A

First Responder is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.