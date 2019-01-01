Genuine Marketing Group (OTC:WPKSD), Quotes and News Summary

Genuine Marketing Group (OTC: WPKSD)
You can purchase shares of Genuine Marketing Group (OTCPK: WPKSD) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Genuine Marketing Group.
There is no analysis for Genuine Marketing Group
The stock price for Genuine Marketing Group (OTCPK: WPKSD) is $0.75 last updated August 19, 2022, 5:33 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Genuine Marketing Group.
Genuine Marketing Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Genuine Marketing Group.
Genuine Marketing Group is in the Communication Services sector and Advertising Agencies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.