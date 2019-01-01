ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Washington Prime Group
(OTC:WPGHQ)
4.6225
00
At close: Oct 21
4.61
-0.0125[-0.27%]
PreMarket: 4:02PM EDT
15 minutes delayed

Washington Prime Group (OTC:WPGHQ), Dividends

Washington Prime Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Washington Prime Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Washington Prime Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Washington Prime Group (WPGHQ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Washington Prime Group.

Q
What date did I need to own Washington Prime Group (WPGHQ) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Washington Prime Group.

Q
How much per share is the next Washington Prime Group (WPGHQ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Washington Prime Group.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Washington Prime Group (OTC:WPGHQ)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Washington Prime Group.

Browse dividends on all stocks.