QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
20.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-4.26
Shares
24.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Washington Prime Group Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust that invests in, manages, and develops retail properties. The company's portfolio consists of community shopping centres and malls across the United States, with most properties located in Texas, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Florida. It generates the majority of revenue from leasing properties to tenants, which include department stores, restaurants, homeware and furniture stores, entertainment venues, general retailers, and cosmetic stores.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Washington Prime Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Washington Prime Group (WPGGQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Washington Prime Group (OTC: WPGGQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Washington Prime Group's (WPGGQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Washington Prime Group.

Q

What is the target price for Washington Prime Group (WPGGQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Washington Prime Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Washington Prime Group (WPGGQ)?

A

The stock price for Washington Prime Group (OTC: WPGGQ) is $0.8202 last updated Thu Oct 21 2021 16:07:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Washington Prime Group (WPGGQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Washington Prime Group.

Q

When is Washington Prime Group (OTC:WPGGQ) reporting earnings?

A

Washington Prime Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Washington Prime Group (WPGGQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Washington Prime Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Washington Prime Group (WPGGQ) operate in?

A

Washington Prime Group is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the OTC.