Watches of Switzerland
(OTCPK:WOSGF)
14.50
00
At close: May 19
15.1268
0.6268[4.32%]
PreMarket: 7:13AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low10 - 20
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 239.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.9K
Mkt Cap3.5B
P/E37.66
50d Avg. Price14.3
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Watches of Switzerland (OTC:WOSGF), Dividends

Watches of Switzerland issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Watches of Switzerland generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Watches of Switzerland Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Watches of Switzerland (WOSGF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Watches of Switzerland.

Q
What date did I need to own Watches of Switzerland (WOSGF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Watches of Switzerland.

Q
How much per share is the next Watches of Switzerland (WOSGF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Watches of Switzerland.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Watches of Switzerland (OTCPK:WOSGF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Watches of Switzerland.

