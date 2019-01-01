ñol

Worthington Industries
(NYSE:WOR)
46.04
0.03[0.07%]
At close: May 26
46.01
-0.0300[-0.07%]
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low41.5 - 68.96
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding30.2M / 49.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 255.8K
Mkt Cap2.3B
P/E5.77
50d Avg. Price49.95
Div / Yield1.12/2.43%
Payout Ratio13.68
EPS1.13
Total Float30.2M

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR), Dividends

Worthington Industries issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Worthington Industries generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.19%

Annual Dividend

$1.12

Last Dividend

Mar 15

Next Dividend

Jun 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Worthington Industries Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Worthington Industries (WOR) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on March 22, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Worthington Industries (WOR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Worthington Industries ($WOR) will be on June 29, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Worthington Industries (WOR) shares by June 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Worthington Industries (WOR) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Worthington Industries (WOR) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $0.28

Q
What is the dividend yield for Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)?
A

The most current yield for Worthington Industries (WOR) is 1.82% and is payable next on June 29, 2022

