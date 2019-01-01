ñol

Woodside Energy Group
(OTCPK:WOPEF)
20.78
00
At close: May 25
18.8895
-1.8905[-9.10%]
PreMarket: 9:01AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low14.18 - 25.7
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 984M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.5K
Mkt Cap20.4B
P/E10.18
50d Avg. Price23.25
Div / Yield1.39/6.69%
Payout Ratio20.42
EPS-
Total Float-

Woodside Energy Group (OTC:WOPEF), Key Statistics

Woodside Energy Group (OTC: WOPEF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
23.6B
Trailing P/E
10.18
Forward P/E
5.62
PE Ratio (TTM)
10.18
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.84
Price / Book (mrq)
1.52
Price / EBITDA
3.95
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.63
Earnings Yield
9.82%
Price change 1 M
0.94
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.12
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
13.66
Tangible Book value per share
13.66
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
12.2B
Total Assets
26.5B
Total Liabilities
12.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -