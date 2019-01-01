WEQ Holdings Inc, formerly WesternOne Inc is a Canada-based company focused on acquiring businesses in the construction and infrastructure services sectors. It has acquired businesses in the heat services and aerial equipment sector and has integrated the operations of these business units under the brand name WesternOne Infrastructure Services. This business specializes in providing heat and related services to the construction, infrastructure and oil and gas sectors; and aerial equipment for construction, television, and movie production. Some locations also provide general construction equipment rentals that complement the heat and aerial business.