There is no Press for this Ticker
WEQ Holdings Inc, formerly WesternOne Inc is a Canada-based company focused on acquiring businesses in the construction and infrastructure services sectors. It has acquired businesses in the heat services and aerial equipment sector and has integrated the operations of these business units under the brand name WesternOne Infrastructure Services. This business specializes in providing heat and related services to the construction, infrastructure and oil and gas sectors; and aerial equipment for construction, television, and movie production. Some locations also provide general construction equipment rentals that complement the heat and aerial business.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

WEQ Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WEQ Holdings (WONEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WEQ Holdings (OTCEM: WONEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WEQ Holdings's (WONEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WEQ Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for WEQ Holdings (WONEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WEQ Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for WEQ Holdings (WONEF)?

A

The stock price for WEQ Holdings (OTCEM: WONEF) is $0.012 last updated Wed Mar 17 2021 16:07:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does WEQ Holdings (WONEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WEQ Holdings.

Q

When is WEQ Holdings (OTCEM:WONEF) reporting earnings?

A

WEQ Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WEQ Holdings (WONEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WEQ Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does WEQ Holdings (WONEF) operate in?

A

WEQ Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.