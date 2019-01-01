ñol

WonderFi Technologies
(OTCPK:WONDF)
0.395
00
At close: May 26
0.90
0.505[127.85%]
PreMarket: 4:08PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.31 - 2.57
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 163.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 200.7K
Mkt Cap64.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.83
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.15
Total Float-

WonderFi Technologies (OTC:WONDF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

WonderFi Technologies reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$254K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of WonderFi Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

WonderFi Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
When is WonderFi Technologies (OTCPK:WONDF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for WonderFi Technologies

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for WonderFi Technologies (OTCPK:WONDF)?
A

There are no earnings for WonderFi Technologies

Q
What were WonderFi Technologies’s (OTCPK:WONDF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for WonderFi Technologies

