Abilene Oil and Gas Ltd is engaged in the oil and gas exploration and investment business in Australia. Its projects include Central Kansas Uplift Appraisal and Development, Logan County, Rawlins County Prospect Joint Venture, Welch-Bornholdt Wherry and Pratt County Prospect Joint Venture.

Abilene Oil and Gas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Abilene Oil and Gas (WOIIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Abilene Oil and Gas (OTC: WOIIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Abilene Oil and Gas's (WOIIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Abilene Oil and Gas.

Q

What is the target price for Abilene Oil and Gas (WOIIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Abilene Oil and Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for Abilene Oil and Gas (WOIIF)?

A

The stock price for Abilene Oil and Gas (OTC: WOIIF) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Oct 22 2021 13:43:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Abilene Oil and Gas (WOIIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Abilene Oil and Gas.

Q

When is Abilene Oil and Gas (OTC:WOIIF) reporting earnings?

A

Abilene Oil and Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Abilene Oil and Gas (WOIIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Abilene Oil and Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does Abilene Oil and Gas (WOIIF) operate in?

A

Abilene Oil and Gas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.