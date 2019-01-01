ñol

Wisdom Homes of America
(OTCEM:WOFA)
~0
00
At close: May 19
15 minutes delayed

Wisdom Homes of America (OTC:WOFA), Dividends

Wisdom Homes of America issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Wisdom Homes of America generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Wisdom Homes of America Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Wisdom Homes of America (WOFA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wisdom Homes of America.

Q
What date did I need to own Wisdom Homes of America (WOFA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wisdom Homes of America.

Q
How much per share is the next Wisdom Homes of America (WOFA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wisdom Homes of America.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Wisdom Homes of America (OTCEM:WOFA)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wisdom Homes of America.

