Benzinga - Feb 27, 2021, 2:06PM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Wisdom Homes of America Inc is engaged in the business of opening and operating manufactured home retail centers. The firms' home retail centers are located in Rhome, Tyler and Mount Pleasant and Jacksboro cities in the state of Texas. The company generates most of its sales from the customers living within a radius of approximately one hundred miles from its retail centers.

Wisdom Homes of America Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wisdom Homes of America (WOFA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wisdom Homes of America (OTCEM: WOFA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wisdom Homes of America's (WOFA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wisdom Homes of America.

Q

What is the target price for Wisdom Homes of America (WOFA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wisdom Homes of America

Q

Current Stock Price for Wisdom Homes of America (WOFA)?

A

The stock price for Wisdom Homes of America (OTCEM: WOFA) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:58:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wisdom Homes of America (WOFA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wisdom Homes of America.

Q

When is Wisdom Homes of America (OTCEM:WOFA) reporting earnings?

A

Wisdom Homes of America does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wisdom Homes of America (WOFA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wisdom Homes of America.

Q

What sector and industry does Wisdom Homes of America (WOFA) operate in?

A

Wisdom Homes of America is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.