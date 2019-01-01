Diebold Nixdorf AG is a provider of information technology solutions and services to retail banks and the retail industry. The company's core business activities are categorized into two key segments - Banking and Retail segments. The Banking segment is dealing with the development, manufacture, and sale of hardware, software, and services for customers in the banking industry. The Retail segment is engaged in the development, production, logistics, marketing, and sale of hardware together with software and other services for retail customers. Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries.