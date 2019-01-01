QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Diebold Nixdorf AG is a provider of information technology solutions and services to retail banks and the retail industry. The company's core business activities are categorized into two key segments - Banking and Retail segments. The Banking segment is dealing with the development, manufacture, and sale of hardware, software, and services for customers in the banking industry. The Retail segment is engaged in the development, production, logistics, marketing, and sale of hardware together with software and other services for retail customers. Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries.

Diebold Nixdorf Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Diebold Nixdorf (WNXDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Diebold Nixdorf (OTCEM: WNXDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Diebold Nixdorf's (WNXDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Diebold Nixdorf.

Q

What is the target price for Diebold Nixdorf (WNXDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Diebold Nixdorf

Q

Current Stock Price for Diebold Nixdorf (WNXDF)?

A

The stock price for Diebold Nixdorf (OTCEM: WNXDF) is $68.1 last updated Fri May 10 2019 15:38:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Diebold Nixdorf (WNXDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Diebold Nixdorf.

Q

When is Diebold Nixdorf (OTCEM:WNXDF) reporting earnings?

A

Diebold Nixdorf does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Diebold Nixdorf (WNXDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Diebold Nixdorf.

Q

What sector and industry does Diebold Nixdorf (WNXDF) operate in?

A

Diebold Nixdorf is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.