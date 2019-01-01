QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
West Suburban Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. The bank focuses on providing retail and commercial banking products and services in its market area. The company accepts checking, health savings, savings, money market, and investment savings accounts, as well as offers certificates of deposit. It also provides various loans, such as master equity lines; home equity installment loans; auto loans; student loans; mortgages; and commercial loans.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

West Suburban Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy West Suburban Bancorp (WNRP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of West Suburban Bancorp (OTC: WNRP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are West Suburban Bancorp's (WNRP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for West Suburban Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for West Suburban Bancorp (WNRP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for West Suburban Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for West Suburban Bancorp (WNRP)?

A

The stock price for West Suburban Bancorp (OTC: WNRP) is $801 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 14:39:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does West Suburban Bancorp (WNRP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for West Suburban Bancorp.

Q

When is West Suburban Bancorp (OTC:WNRP) reporting earnings?

A

West Suburban Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is West Suburban Bancorp (WNRP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for West Suburban Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does West Suburban Bancorp (WNRP) operate in?

A

West Suburban Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.