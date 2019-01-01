ñol

George Weston
(OTCPK:WNGRF)
120.36
00
At close: May 26
119.2349
-1.1251[-0.93%]
PreMarket: 4:05PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low93.59 - 127.97
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 146.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.5K
Mkt Cap17.6B
P/E20.52
50d Avg. Price122.78
Div / Yield2.03/1.69%
Payout Ratio31.25
EPS2.47
Total Float-

George Weston (OTC:WNGRF), Key Statistics

George Weston (OTC: WNGRF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
30.5B
Trailing P/E
20.52
Forward P/E
16.69
PE Ratio (TTM)
18.85
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.42
Price / Book (mrq)
3.7
Price / EBITDA
3.59
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
6.09
Earnings Yield
4.87%
Price change 1 M
0.97
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.87
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
32.56
Tangible Book value per share
-24.82
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
34B
Total Assets
47.2B
Total Liabilities
34B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
32.83%
Net Margin
2.93%
EBIT Margin
8.79%
EBITDA Margin
13.22%
Operating Margin
9.4%