George Weston
(OTCPK:WNGRF)
120.36
00
At close: May 26
119.2349
-1.1251[-0.93%]
PreMarket: 4:05PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low93.59 - 127.97
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 146.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.5K
Mkt Cap17.6B
P/E20.52
50d Avg. Price122.78
Div / Yield2.03/1.69%
Payout Ratio31.25
EPS2.47
Total Float-

George Weston (OTC:WNGRF), Dividends

George Weston issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash George Weston generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.19%

Annual Dividend

$1.56

Last Dividend

Dec 15, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

George Weston Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next George Weston (WNGRF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for George Weston. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.39 on January 1, 2019.

Q
What date did I need to own George Weston (WNGRF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for George Weston (WNGRF). The last dividend payout was on January 1, 2019 and was $0.39

Q
How much per share is the next George Weston (WNGRF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for George Weston (WNGRF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.39 on January 1, 2019

Q
What is the dividend yield for George Weston (OTCPK:WNGRF)?
A

George Weston has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for George Weston (WNGRF) was $0.39 and was paid out next on January 1, 2019.

