George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 52% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston's ownership sits close to 63%. The company is scheduled to sell Weston Foods, a North American bakery, in early 2022, which the firm wholly owns. While the two remaining entities are separate, they operate under a contractual, as well as tacit, framework of strategic business partnerships. This is exemplified by Loblaw being Choice's largest tenant.

George Weston Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy George Weston (WNGPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of George Weston (OTCPK: WNGPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are George Weston's (WNGPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for George Weston.

Q

What is the target price for George Weston (WNGPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for George Weston

Q

Current Stock Price for George Weston (WNGPF)?

A

The stock price for George Weston (OTCPK: WNGPF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does George Weston (WNGPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for George Weston.

Q

When is George Weston (OTCPK:WNGPF) reporting earnings?

A

George Weston does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is George Weston (WNGPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for George Weston.

Q

What sector and industry does George Weston (WNGPF) operate in?

A

George Weston is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.