Wendel
(OTCPK:WNDLF)
93.025
00
At close: May 19
143.2865
50.2615[54.03%]
PreMarket: 7:25AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low87 - 148
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 43.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap4B
P/E3.77
50d Avg. Price98.15
Div / Yield3.33/3.58%
Payout Ratio12.63
EPS-
Total Float-

Wendel (OTC:WNDLF), Key Statistics

Wendel (OTC: WNDLF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
7.9B
Trailing P/E
3.77
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
14.85
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.51
Price / Book (mrq)
1.45
Price / EBITDA
2.77
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.41
Earnings Yield
26.5%
Price change 1 M
0.94
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.02
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
64.33
Tangible Book value per share
-60.47
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
10B
Total Assets
14.2B
Total Liabilities
14.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -