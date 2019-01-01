ñol

Wan Cheng Metal Packaging
(OTCPK:WNCHF)
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 320M
Vol / Avg.- / -Mkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.02

Wan Cheng Metal Packaging Stock (OTC:WNCHF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Wan Cheng Metal Packaging reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$13.3M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Wan Cheng Metal Packaging using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Wan Cheng Metal Packaging Questions & Answers

Q
When is Wan Cheng Metal Packaging (OTCPK:WNCHF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Wan Cheng Metal Packaging

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Wan Cheng Metal Packaging (OTCPK:WNCHF)?
A

There are no earnings for Wan Cheng Metal Packaging

Q
What were Wan Cheng Metal Packaging’s (OTCPK:WNCHF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Wan Cheng Metal Packaging

