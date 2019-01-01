ñol

Wan Cheng Metal Packaging
(OTCPK:WNCHF)
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 320M
Vol / Avg.- / -Mkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.02

Wan Cheng Metal Packaging Stock (OTC:WNCHF), Dividends

Wan Cheng Metal Packaging issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Wan Cheng Metal Packaging generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Wan Cheng Metal Packaging Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Wan Cheng Metal Packaging (WNCHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wan Cheng Metal Packaging.

Q
What date did I need to own Wan Cheng Metal Packaging (WNCHF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wan Cheng Metal Packaging.

Q
How much per share is the next Wan Cheng Metal Packaging (WNCHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wan Cheng Metal Packaging.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Wan Cheng Metal Packaging (OTCPK:WNCHF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wan Cheng Metal Packaging.

