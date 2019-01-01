QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.51 - 2.5
Mkt Cap
760.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
44.05
EPS
-0.04
Shares
321.6M
Outstanding
Western Areas Ltd is an Australia-based company. It is a low unit cash cost producer and active explorer with high-grade nickel assets at Forrestania and Cosmos, alongside greenfields exploration at Western Gawler.

Western Areas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Western Areas (WNARF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Areas (OTCPK: WNARF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Western Areas's (WNARF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Western Areas.

Q

What is the target price for Western Areas (WNARF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Western Areas

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Areas (WNARF)?

A

The stock price for Western Areas (OTCPK: WNARF) is $2.365 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:59:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Western Areas (WNARF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Western Areas.

Q

When is Western Areas (OTCPK:WNARF) reporting earnings?

A

Western Areas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Western Areas (WNARF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Areas.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Areas (WNARF) operate in?

A

Western Areas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.