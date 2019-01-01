Westmountain Gold Inc is an exploration-stage mining company. It devotes substantially all of the efforts on growing the operations in the mineral exploration and mining sector. The company is further involved in the exploration of the TMC project for mineral reserves and to gauge the prospects for efficient mining operations. The TMC project lies approximately 200 kilometers west-northwest of Anchorage and it is centered on an eight-kilometer-long trend of gold vein occurrences. The TMC project has haul roads, a mill facility and adjoining camp infrastructure, a tailings pond and other infrastructure. All the business activity is primarily functioned through the regions of US.