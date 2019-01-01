ñol

Walmart
(NYSE:WMT)
126.00
00
At close: May 26
126.27
0.2700[0.21%]
PreMarket: 7:37AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low117.27 - 160.77
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding1.4B / 2.8B
Vol / Avg.3.7K / 9.3M
Mkt Cap346.9B
P/E27.16
50d Avg. Price147
Div / Yield2.24/1.78%
Payout Ratio47.84
EPS0.75
Total Float1.4B

Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Key Statistics

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
401.9B
Trailing P/E
27.16
Forward P/E
19.53
PE Ratio (TTM)
23.85
PEG Ratio (TTM)
3.27
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.61
Price / Book (mrq)
4.51
Price / EBITDA
11.59
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
13.26
Earnings Yield
3.68%
Price change 1 M
0.82
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.4
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
27.93
Tangible Book value per share
17.24
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
160.3B
Total Assets
246.1B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.42
Gross Margin
24.53%
Net Margin
1.45%
EBIT Margin
2.37%
EBITDA Margin
4.26%
Operating Margin
3.76%