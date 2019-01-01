ñol

Advanced Drainage Systems
(NYSE:WMS)
108.35
-0.01[-0.01%]
At close: May 26
108.36
0.0100[0.01%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low92.28 - 138.02
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding74.1M / 84.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 426.7K
Mkt Cap9.1B
P/E34.4
50d Avg. Price109.7
Div / Yield0.48/0.44%
Payout Ratio13.97
EPS0.88
Total Float74.1M

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS), Key Statistics

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
10.3B
Trailing P/E
34.4
Forward P/E
20
PE Ratio (TTM)
34.59
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.85
Price / Book (mrq)
10.24
Price / EBITDA
14.14
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
18.38
Earnings Yield
2.91%
Price change 1 M
1.06
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.94
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
10.59
Tangible Book value per share
-1.76
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.5B
Total Assets
2.6B
Total Liabilities
1.5B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.37
Gross Margin
29.21%
Net Margin
8.79%
EBIT Margin
15.56%
EBITDA Margin
20.43%
Operating Margin
15.91%