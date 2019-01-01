ñol

William Penn
(NASDAQ:WMPN)
11.70
00
At close: May 26
12.17
0.4700[4.02%]
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low11.15 - 12.88
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding13.5M / 15M
Vol / Avg.- / 22.2K
Mkt Cap175.9M
P/E43.33
50d Avg. Price12.29
Div / Yield0.12/1.03%
Payout Ratio11.11
EPS0.06
Total Float13.5M

William Penn (NASDAQ:WMPN), Key Statistics

William Penn (NASDAQ: WMPN) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
43.33
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
42.55
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
6.88
Price / Book (mrq)
0.85
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
2.31%
Price change 1 M
0.96
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.73
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
13.72
Tangible Book value per share
13.35
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
662.7M
Total Assets
869M
Total Liabilities
662.7M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.23
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
13.12%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -