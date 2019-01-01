ñol

%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB
(OTCQX:WMMVY)
36.5425
0.5285[1.47%]
At close: May 26
Day High/Low36.12 - 37.02
52 Week High/Low30.18 - 41.64
Open / Close36.13 / 36.54
Float / Outstanding- / 1.7B
Vol / Avg.16.9K / 77.7K
Mkt Cap63.8B
P/E28.03
50d Avg. Price37.74
Div / Yield1.52/4.15%
Payout Ratio61.78
EPS6.4
Total Float-

Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB (OTC:WMMVY), Key Statistics

Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB (OTC: WMMVY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
64.9B
Trailing P/E
28.03
Forward P/E
25.64
PE Ratio (TTM)
27.95
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.68
Price / Book (mrq)
6.62
Price / EBITDA
15.18
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
15.7
Earnings Yield
3.57%
Price change 1 M
1.04
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.57
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
5.52
Tangible Book value per share
4.45
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
190.2B
Total Assets
381.5B
Total Liabilities
190.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.1
Gross Margin
23.42%
Net Margin
5.91%
EBIT Margin
7.64%
EBITDA Margin
10.18%
Operating Margin
8.48%