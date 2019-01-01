ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Wilmington
(OTCPK:WMGTF)
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 88.158M
Vol / Avg.0 / -Mkt Cap0P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield (Forward)0.063 / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.375

Wilmington PLC Stock (OTC:WMGTF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Wilmington

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Wilmington (WMGTF)?

A

There is no price target for Wilmington

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Wilmington (WMGTF)?

A

There is no analyst for Wilmington

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Wilmington (WMGTF)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Wilmington

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Wilmington (WMGTF) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Wilmington

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.