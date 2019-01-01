WELL Health Technologies Corp (OTC:WLYYF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Corp
WELL Health Technologies Corp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for WELL Health Technologies Corp (OTC: WLYYF) was reported by Scotiabank on July 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting WLYYF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 140.38% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of WELL Health Technologies Corp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for WELL Health Technologies Corp was filed on July 19, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 19, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest WELL Health Technologies Corp (WLYYF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $10.00. The current price WELL Health Technologies Corp (WLYYF) is trading at is $4.16, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
