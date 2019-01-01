Woolworths Holdings Ltd is a South Africa-based retail group. Forty percent of revenue (including concession sales) is generated in Australasia. The group has three main operating divisions: Woolworths South Africa, based in South Africa and operating across 11 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, and David Jones and Country Road Group, both based in Australia. Woolworths Financial Services is a joint venture between Woolworths and Barclays Africa Group; Barclays is supervising the credit policy, risk, and funding aspects, while Woolworths is leading the customer integration.