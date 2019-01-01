QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.4
Mkt Cap
2.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
53.2M
Outstanding
Discover Wellness Solutions Inc is focused on the production, cultivation and sale of cannabis in various forms. The company through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rocky Mountain Marijuana Inc, a late-stage applicant under the Cannabis Act. Rocky Mountain blends science with nature using aeroponic cultivation and CO2 extraction to produce high-purity, organic-quality cannabis products.

Analyst Ratings

Discover Wellness Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Discover Wellness (WLNSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Discover Wellness (OTCQB: WLNSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Discover Wellness's (WLNSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Discover Wellness.

Q

What is the target price for Discover Wellness (WLNSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Discover Wellness

Q

Current Stock Price for Discover Wellness (WLNSF)?

A

The stock price for Discover Wellness (OTCQB: WLNSF) is $0.0479 last updated Mon Dec 13 2021 20:34:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Discover Wellness (WLNSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Discover Wellness.

Q

When is Discover Wellness (OTCQB:WLNSF) reporting earnings?

A

Discover Wellness does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Discover Wellness (WLNSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Discover Wellness.

Q

What sector and industry does Discover Wellness (WLNSF) operate in?

A

Discover Wellness is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.