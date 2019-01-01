Williams Ind Servs (AMEX:WLMS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Williams Ind Servs
Williams Ind Servs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Williams Ind Servs (AMEX: WLMS) was reported by Colliers Securities on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting WLMS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Williams Ind Servs (AMEX: WLMS) was provided by Colliers Securities, and Williams Ind Servs downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Williams Ind Servs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Williams Ind Servs was filed on February 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Williams Ind Servs (WLMS) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Williams Ind Servs (WLMS) is trading at is $1.57, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.