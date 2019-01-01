ñol

Wilmar International
(OTCPK:WLMIY)
30.24
00
At close: May 26
32.14
1.9000[6.28%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low28.61 - 37.67
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 629M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.1K
Mkt Cap19B
P/E10.11
50d Avg. Price32.92
Div / Yield1.12/3.72%
Payout Ratio34.86
EPS0.69
Total Float-

Wilmar International (OTC:WLMIY), Key Statistics

Wilmar International (OTC: WLMIY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
43.6B
Trailing P/E
10.11
Forward P/E
9.51
PE Ratio (TTM)
10.38
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.29
Price / Book (mrq)
0.95
Price / EBITDA
4.24
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
9.68
Earnings Yield
9.89%
Price change 1 M
0.94
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.85
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
31.68
Tangible Book value per share
23.1
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
36.1B
Total Assets
58.7B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -