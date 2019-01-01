Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Whiting Petroleum
Whiting Petroleum Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) was reported by Keybanc on April 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $96.00 expecting WLL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.07% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) was provided by Keybanc, and Whiting Petroleum maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Whiting Petroleum, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Whiting Petroleum was filed on April 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 8, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Whiting Petroleum (WLL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $95.00 to $96.00. The current price Whiting Petroleum (WLL) is trading at is $83.43, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
